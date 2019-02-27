US Senate fails to pass “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act”

This week the U.S. Senate failed to pass the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act” (S. 311). This bill would have stopped the brutal killing of infants born alive after surviving an abortion. Despite knowing the horrific reality of infanticide, 44 senators (all Democrats) voted against this life-protecting bill. Without this bill, abortionists can deny medical care to these innocent babies.

Every Republican present voted to end the filibuster, along with Democrats Joe Manchin, Bob Casey and Doug Jones, while all other Democrats voted agaisnt the bill. Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who supports abortion, did not vote — hurting the effort to collect the 60 votes necessary. Pro-life Republican Senators Tim Scott and Kevin Cramer were unable to attend the vote due to flight delays but would have voted to support the bill.

Every Democrat senator running for president — Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand and Bernie Sanders — voted to block the anti-infanticide bill.

Read more: https://www.lifenews.com/2019/02/25/senate-democrats-block-bill-to-stop-infanticide-and-care-for-babies-born-alive-after-abortions/