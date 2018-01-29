US Senate expected to vote on pro-life bill TODAY (Jan 29)

This incredibly important pro-life bill would ban late-term abortions that occur after 20 weeks.

The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on a pro-life bill later this afternoon (5:30pm) called “The Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act” (or S. 2311). Urge our US Senators (Richard Burr + Thom Tillis) to support Senate Bill 2311 / Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.

Contact Senators Burr and Tillis NOW: https://goo.gl/etpDBT

BTW: 2 roll call votes in the Senate are expected at 5:30pm on Monday… US Senate schedule for Monday, Jan 29… https://goo.gl/Eh8Wyt