This incredibly important pro-life bill would ban late-term abortions that occur after 20 weeks.
The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on a pro-life bill later this afternoon (5:30pm) called “The Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act” (or S. 2311). Urge our US Senators (Richard Burr + Thom Tillis) to support Senate Bill 2311 / Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.
Contact Senators Burr and Tillis NOW: https://goo.gl/etpDBT
BTW: 2 roll call votes in the Senate are expected at 5:30pm on Monday… US Senate schedule for Monday, Jan 29… https://goo.gl/Eh8Wyt
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- US Senate expected to vote on pro-life bill TODAY (Jan 29) - January 29, 2018
- Filing your tax return early can help against scammers - January 29, 2018
- Pro-Life statement at the Grammys? - January 29, 2018