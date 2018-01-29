Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog US Senate expected to vote on pro-life bill TODAY (Jan 29)

US Senate expected to vote on pro-life bill TODAY (Jan 29)

Verne HillJan 29, 2018Comments Off on US Senate expected to vote on pro-life bill TODAY (Jan 29)

Like

This incredibly important pro-life bill would ban late-term abortions that occur after 20 weeks.

The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on a pro-life bill later this afternoon (5:30pm) called “The Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act” (or S. 2311).  Urge our US Senators (Richard Burr + Thom Tillis) to support Senate Bill 2311 / Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.

Contact Senators Burr and Tillis NOW:  https://goo.gl/etpDBT

BTW: 2 roll call votes in the Senate are expected at 5:30pm on Monday…  US Senate schedule for Monday, Jan 29…    https://goo.gl/Eh8Wyt

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Filing your tax return early can help against scammers

Verne HillJan 29, 2018

Pro-Life statement at the Grammys?

Verne HillJan 29, 2018

KIX: “Kid Tested. Mother Approved”

Verne HillJan 29, 2018

Community Events

Jan
29
Mon
6:30 pm Genesis Kardia (Special Needs Wo... @ Sunrise United Methodist Church
Genesis Kardia (Special Needs Wo... @ Sunrise United Methodist Church
Jan 29 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
This service is designed for individuals and families with special needs; including families with young children and teens. 336.712-8000  
7:00 pm GriefShare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 29 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week seminar and support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one.  /  336.788.7600
7:00 pm GriefShare @ Clemmons United Methodist Church (Clemmons)
GriefShare @ Clemmons United Methodist Church (Clemmons)
Jan 29 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. Registration fee: $15.00 (per person) For registration info: 336.971.7275 Childcare Available
7:00 pm REFIT: Dance Class @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
REFIT: Dance Class @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 29 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Monday evening! 336.601.2243  
7:00 pm Rev+Flow by REFIT @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Rev+Flow by REFIT @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jan 29 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Rev+Flow by REFIT®  is a dynamic 6-week pilot program workout that’s easy on your joints without compromising the intensity of your workout. REV+FLOW strengthens bodies and sculpts muscles through targeted music-based movements and resistance training. It’s[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes