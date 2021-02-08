US High Court rules to keep California churches open

The US Supreme Court ruled that California cannot ‘bar indoor church services because of the coronavirus pandemic’, but it can keep (for now) a ban on singing and chanting indoors. The justices ruling last Friday (Feb 5, 2021) that California ‘can cap indoor services at 25% of a building’s capacity’.
*Remember: With freedom, comes responsibility…
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/february/justices-california-cant-enforce-indoor-church-service-ban
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Clark Howard: Best deals on Flowers for Valentine’s Day - February 9, 2021
- Ron Hutchcraft “Hope When Your Heart is Breaking” - February 9, 2021
- Warning Signs of Caregiver Stress - February 8, 2021