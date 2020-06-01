Search
Our US Constitution guarantees free speech. BUT…

Verne HillJun 01, 2020

Free speech does not include incitement to riot, or the act of rioting. Attacking police and burning down buildings has never been constitutionally protected. 

Government officials can repress expression that they fear will create a ‘disturbance’. Speech can be suppressed only if it is intended, and likely to produce, “imminent lawless action.”

*In Brandenburg v. Ohio, 395 U.S. 444 (1969), the Supreme Court established that speech advocating illegal conduct is protected under the First Amendment UNLESS the speech is likely to incite “imminent lawless action.”

https://www.mtsu.edu/first-amendment/article/189/brandenburg-v-ohio

The First Amendment to the US Constitution states “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances…”

https://www.mtsu.edu/first-amendment/page/things-you-need

The right of a citizen to peacefully 1) parade and gather or 2) demonstrate support or opposition of public policy or 3) express one’s views, is guaranteed by the freedom of speech and the right to peaceably assemble.

https://www.aclu.org/united-states-bill-rights-first-10-amendments-constitution

Verne Hill

