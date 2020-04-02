US Census: Be counted today!

US Census results help determine how billions of dollars in federal funding flow into states and communities each year. https://2020census.gov/en.html
The results determine how many seats in Congress each state gets.
It’s mandated by the U.S. Constitution in Article 1, Section 2:
The U.S. has counted its population every 10 years since 1790.
