US Army going back to WWII classic uniform

One branch of the US military is going back to a ‘classic’ look.

The US Army will begin issuing its ‘Army Greens’ – a version of the iconic ‘pinks-and-greens’ uniform worn by Army officers during World War II – to new soldiers beginning in the summer 2020.

