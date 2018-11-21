US Army going back to WWII classic uniform

One branch of the US military is going back to a ‘classic’ look.
The US Army will begin issuing its ‘Army Greens’ – a version of the iconic ‘pinks-and-greens’ uniform worn by Army officers during World War II – to new soldiers beginning in the summer 2020.
https://www.military.com/daily-news/2018/11/11/its-official-army-adopts-version-pinks-and-greens-uniform-veterans-day.html
