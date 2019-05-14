Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Urgent: Type O blood needed…

Urgent: Type O blood needed…

Verne HillMay 14, 2019Comments Off on Urgent: Type O blood needed…

Like

Please give the gift of life, now.

The American Red Cross is facing a critical shortage of type O blood, the blood group most needed by hospitals. With less than a two-day supply of blood available for emergency rooms!  That’s why the Red Cross is asking eligible type O donors to make an appointment to give now. As a special thank you, all those who come to donate blood or platelets now through June 10, will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card* via email.   Facebook: facebook.com/RedCrossBlood

Find a Blood Drive: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWednesday News, May 15, 2019  
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerMay 15, 2019

Wednesday News, May 15, 2019  

Verne HillMay 15, 2019

UPDATE: Business 40 Improvements Project

Verne HillMay 14, 2019

Community Events

May
16
Thu
1:00 pm Golf Tournament @ Meadowlands Golf Club (Wallburg Community)
Golf Tournament @ Meadowlands Golf Club (Wallburg Community)
May 16 @ 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Registration: http://www.westerntriadfca.org Proceeds: Western Triad Fellowship of Christian Athletes 336.408.7763
6:30 pm Pierced Ministries Fundraiser Ga... @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Pierced Ministries Fundraiser Ga... @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
May 16 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Tickets: $35.00 (per person) Proceeds: Pierced Ministries & Rehab Services – Celebrating 10 years of restoring hope to the hopeless!! 336.307.3899
7:00 pm (P.A.L.) Parents of Addicted Lov... @ New Friendship Baptist Church (Midway Community)
(P.A.L.) Parents of Addicted Lov... @ New Friendship Baptist Church (Midway Community)
May 16 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones provides hope and support through addiction education for parents dealing with an addicted loved one. Meetings are held the first and third Thursday each month at 7:00pm It’s Free (336)[...]
May
17
Fri
10:00 am Greek Festival @ Greek Orthodox Church (Winston-Salem)
Greek Festival @ Greek Orthodox Church (Winston-Salem)
May 17 @ 10:00 am – 10:00 pm
Live Music, Arts & Crafts, Marketplace & plenty of great food! 10% proceeds: Brenner Children’s Hospital & Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC 336. 765.7145  /  http://www.wsgoc.org Festival hours: 5/18 & 5/19 (10-10) 5/20 (11-8)
6:00 pm 2019 Relay For Life @ Davidson County Fairgrounds (Lexington)
2019 Relay For Life @ Davidson County Fairgrounds (Lexington)
May 17 @ 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
The event will include: Survivor & Caregiver Lap, Luminaria Ceremony, plus, Live Music, Activities for the Kids, Arts, Crafts, Concessions & more! Proceeds: American Cancer Society http://www.relayforlife.org/davidsoncountync  
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes