Updates: Events to remember Rev Billy Graham

Remembering the life and ministry of Billy Graham

UPDATE: Billy Graham’s body will be brought to the US Capitol in DC, where he will ‘Lie in Honor’ in the Rotunda next Wednesday and Thursday (FEB 28 – Mar 1).

Members of the public will be allowed to come and pay their respects…

BTW: It's a rare honor for a private citizen to lie in honor at the Capitol. Civil rights hero Rosa Parks was the last to 'Lie in Honor' in 2005.

Public event: Graham will lie in ‘repose’ at his homeplace on the property of the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte this Monday and Tuesday.

Private event: An invitation-only funeral service will be held next Friday, March 2, at noon near The Billy Graham Library in Charlotte…

Billy Graham’s body is being prepared in Asheville… then transported to Charlotte on Saturday. A public viewing is set for Monday and Tuesday at Graham’s homeplace on the property of the Billy Graham Library.

A private, invitation-only celebration of life service will be held next Friday, March 1st under a “Canvass cathedral” or gigantic ‘tent’ near the Library in Charlotte. (A nod to the humble beginnings of Graham’s ministry)

Billy Graham will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Ruth on the property of the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte.

Please pray for the Graham family…

The 5 children: Gigi (born Virginia), Anne, Bunny (born Ruth), Franklin and Ned.

*Ruth Graham passed away on June 14, 2007, at the age of 87.

*Less than a month after the dedication of the Billy Graham Library adjacent to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association ministry headquarters in Charlotte.

*Graham passed away Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat (near Asheville). He was 99.

Interesting Fact: Ruth Graham's casket was built by prisoners at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola. Former hardened criminals in prison for life wanted to give a pair of simple plywood coffins to the Grahams as an expression of their own faith in Jesus Christ.

“The graveside is a place of great rejoicing for the believer,

because we know this is not the end…”

-Rev Billy Graham, spoken at Ruth’s funeral service