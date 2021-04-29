Updates: Deadly standoff in Watauga County

The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that five people have died in that standoff in Watauga County. Two Watauga County Sheriff’s deputies were killed.

They have been identified as Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox. The suspect as well as the suspect’s two parents are dead. The names of the family are not being released at this time.

FYI: Officers Ward and Fox were responding to the home off Hardaman Circle for a welfare check. They were trying to find someone who didn’t show up for work on Wednesday.

*The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team, including four chaplains and a Mobile Ministry Center, have been on the scene to offer support to law enforcement.

https://www.wataugademocrat.com/news/at-least-five-dead-including-two-deputies-following-nearly-13-hour-stand-off/article_199bcade-c9e6-55e8-8a70-d9065feaefbe.html

*A GoFundMe was set up in support of Sergeant Chris Ward’s family by Back the Blue NC details at www.gofundme.com/f/benefit-for-family-of-sgt-chris-ward?