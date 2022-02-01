UPDATES: Crews remain on the scene of that massive Fertilizer Plant fire in Winston-Salem

Expect road closures and poor air quality in Winston-Salem and surrounding areas on Tuesday. The Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire on N Cherry Street in Winston-Salem continues to burn. Officials will continue to monitor the situation at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire – over the next 36 to 48 hours.
Due to the dangerous nature of the on-going fire, fire crews will remain at a safe distance. https://www.facebook.com/cityofwinstonsalem
Traffic Alert: Roads within a one-mile radius of the Plant remain blocked.
North Point Boulevard between Indiana Ave and Linn Station Road
N Cherry St between Polo Road and Germanton Road
Indiana Ave between Motor Road and Home Road
Update: People who live within a 1-mile radius of 4400 N Cherry Street in Winston-Salem are being asked to (voluntarily) evacuate. The city has opened an emergency shelter for any evacuees, and their pets at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building (414 Deacon Boulevard).
Limit your outdoor activities. Air quality is going to be poor today due to the ongoing fire. https://www.wxii12.com/article/winston-salem-firefighters-on-north-cherry-street/38946210
Continue to pray for our first responders…
Over 150 first responders have been on the scene (N Cherry Street) since late last night. Winston-Salem fire crews are getting assistance Lewisville and Greensboro fire departments.
What we know: A fire broke out at the Weaver Fertilizer plant on N Cherry Street just after suppertime on Monday (around 6:45pm). Firefighters battled flames for approximately 2-hours before ‘abandoning fighting the fire’ due to the hazardous situation with ammonium nitrate on site very close to the fire. Crews are currently stationed at a safe distance. *Drones are being used to assess the situation.
*Authorities urge people to ONLY call 911 in an emergency.
Earlier this morning…
Wake Forest University: Classes for students have been canceled for Tuesday.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools – Normal operations, except for North Hills Elementary School which is on ‘remote learning’ today because the school is within that ‘1-mile voluntary evacuation zone”. Buses could be slightly delayed near the fire area.
Updates: https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/winston-salem-fertilizer-plant-fire-updates-emergency-evacuation-and-shelter-information/83-059ea50c-e8be-4fbf-aaab-d66b782d40ef
