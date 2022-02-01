UPDATES: Crews remain on the scene of that massive Fertilizer Plant fire in Winston-Salem

Search
Verne Hill Feb 01, 2022

Expect road closures and poor air quality in Winston-Salem and surrounding areas on Tuesday. The Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire on N Cherry Street in Winston-Salem  continues to burn.  Officials will continue to monitor the situation at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant fireover the next 36 to 48 hours.

Due to the dangerous nature of the on-going fire, fire crews will remain at a safe distance.  https://www.facebook.com/cityofwinstonsalem

 

Traffic Alert: Roads within a one-mile radius of the Plant remain blocked. 

North Point Boulevard between Indiana Ave and Linn Station Road

N Cherry St between Polo Road and Germanton Road

Indiana Ave between Motor Road and Home Road

 

Update: People who live within a 1-mile radius of 4400 N Cherry Street in Winston-Salem are being asked to (voluntarily) evacuate. The city has opened an emergency shelter for any evacuees, and their pets at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building (414 Deacon Boulevard).

 

Limit your outdoor activities.  Air quality is going to be poor today due to the ongoing fire. https://www.wxii12.com/article/winston-salem-firefighters-on-north-cherry-street/38946210

 

 Continue to pray for our first responders…

Over 150 first responders have been on the scene (N Cherry Street) since late last night. Winston-Salem fire crews are getting assistance Lewisville and Greensboro fire departments.

 

What we know: A fire broke out at the Weaver Fertilizer plant on N Cherry Street just after suppertime on Monday (around 6:45pm).  Firefighters battled flames for approximately 2-hours before ‘abandoning fighting the fire’ due to the hazardous situation with ammonium nitrate on site very close to the fire. Crews are currently stationed at a safe distance. *Drones are being used to assess the situation.

 *Authorities urge people to ONLY call 911 in an emergency.

 

Earlier this morning…

Wake Forest University: Classes for students have been canceled for Tuesday.

 

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools – Normal operations, except for North Hills Elementary School which is on ‘remote learning’ today because the school is within that ‘1-mile voluntary evacuation zone”. Buses could be slightly delayed near the fire area.

Updates: https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/winston-salem-fertilizer-plant-fire-updates-emergency-evacuation-and-shelter-information/83-059ea50c-e8be-4fbf-aaab-d66b782d40ef

 

 

