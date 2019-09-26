Updates: Business 40 Improvement Project

“Crews will be working on Business 40 seven days a week”. Taking advantage of the good weather! That’s the word from Larry Shaver (NC DOT) thru an article in the Winston-Salem Journal this morning!
On the horizon…
Mid-October = Business 40 between Peters Creek Parkway and Cloverdale Avenue should be back open to two lanes in each direction.
Late October = Re-opening of Brookstown Avenue.
January 2020 = Cherry Street and Marshall Street should be back open.
Projected Date: Completion of the Business 40 Improvement Project through downtown Winston-Salem will be the spring of 2020.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/crews-to-work-on-business-seven-days-a-week/article_91caed41-08b9-5911-b24c-4ee5f0b73f72.html
