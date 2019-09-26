Search
Updates: Business 40 Improvement Project

Verne Hill Sep 26, 2019

“Crews will be working on Business 40 seven days a week”.   Taking advantage of the good weather! That’s the word from Larry Shaver (NC DOT) thru an article in the Winston-Salem Journal this morning!

On the horizon…

Mid-October = Business 40 between Peters Creek Parkway and Cloverdale Avenue should be back open to two lanes in each direction.

Late October = Re-opening of Brookstown Avenue.

January 2020 = Cherry Street and Marshall Street should be back open.

Projected Date: Completion of the Business 40 Improvement Project through downtown Winston-Salem will be the spring of 2020.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/crews-to-work-on-business-seven-days-a-week/article_91caed41-08b9-5911-b24c-4ee5f0b73f72.html

 

Verne Hill

Previous PostNational Coffee Day (Sept 29, 2019)
