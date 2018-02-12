Update: Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea

Monday, Feb 12, 2018

(New) Women’s speed skating: High Point’s Heather Richardson Bergsma did not medal in the 1,500 meters this morning. She finished 8th. Heather will compete in at least 2 more events in South Korea.

Bringing home the Gold

*Jamie Anderson Repeats, Winning Olympic Gold for the USA In Slopestyle

Jamie Anderson grew up in Lake Tahoe, Calif., homeschooled alongside her seven siblings. Jamie’s mom (Lauren) believed that kids didn’t belong cooped up in class, but should be free to roam the mountains and woods and learn the book stuff on their own time. Jamie is into yoga and essential oils!

The Deal: The laid-back Californian has called herself a “peaceful warrior” balancing the need to crush her opponents with inner calm, and a smile. https://goo.gl/DnJgRS

*Teenager Red Gerard took the Gold in the men’s slopestyle over the weekend to win the United States’ first gold of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

At 17, Red is the first Winter Olympic champion to be born this millennium.

Not only did Gerard win Team USA’s first medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics, he also made history by becoming the youngest Olympic snowboarding champion ever and the first athlete born in the 2000s to ever win a medal at any Winter Olympics.

Interesting fact: Red does much of his training in a facility built by him and his older brothers in the back garden of his family home in Colorado.

The Winter Games run thru Feb. 25.

*2,900 athletes from 92 countries will compete for 306 metals in 102 events.

5 Christian Athletes to Watch in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics

https://goo.gl/T2qEJE

Kelly Clark (Snowboarding Halfpipe)

David Wise (Freestyle Skiing Halfpipe)

Elana Meyers Taylor (Bobsled)

Katie Uhlaender (Skeleton)

Gigi Marvin (Hockey)