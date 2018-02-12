Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Update: Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea

Update: Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea

Verne HillFeb 12, 2018Comments Off on Update: Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea

Like

Monday, Feb 12, 2018

(New) Women’s speed skating:  High Point’s Heather Richardson Bergsma did not medal in the 1,500 meters this morning. She finished 8th.  Heather will compete in at least 2 more events in South Korea.

 

Bringing home the Gold

*Jamie Anderson Repeats, Winning Olympic Gold for the USA In Slopestyle

Jamie Anderson grew up in Lake Tahoe, Calif., homeschooled alongside her seven siblings. Jamie’s mom (Lauren) believed that kids didn’t belong cooped up in class, but should be free to roam the mountains and woods and learn the book stuff on their own time. Jamie is into yoga and essential oils!

The Deal: The laid-back Californian has called herself a “peaceful warrior” balancing the need to crush her opponents with inner calm, and a smile. https://goo.gl/DnJgRS

 

*Teenager Red Gerard took the Gold in the men’s slopestyle over the weekend to win the United States’ first gold of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

At 17, Red is the first Winter Olympic champion to be born this millennium.

Not only did Gerard win Team USA’s first medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics, he also made history by becoming the youngest Olympic snowboarding champion ever and the first athlete born in the 2000s to ever win a medal at any Winter Olympics.

Interesting fact: Red does much of his training in a facility built by him and his older brothers in the back garden of his family home in Colorado.

 

 

The Winter Games run thru Feb. 25.

*2,900 athletes from 92 countries will compete for 306 metals in 102 events.

 

5 Christian Athletes to Watch in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics

https://goo.gl/T2qEJE

Kelly Clark (Snowboarding Halfpipe)

David Wise (Freestyle Skiing Halfpipe)

Elana Meyers Taylor (Bobsled)

Katie Uhlaender (Skeleton)

Gigi Marvin (Hockey)

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostValentine's Day and being Single - finding contentment
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Valentine’s Day and being Single – finding contentment

Verne HillFeb 12, 2018

Monday News, FEB 12, 2018

Verne HillFeb 12, 2018

‘Student Rights Handbook’ and Religious Freedom (ADF)

Verne HillFeb 12, 2018

Community Events

Feb
12
Mon
all-day Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Feb 12 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center & Chick-fil-A encourage you to collect your loose change!! Baby bottles can be picked up and dropped off at Chick-fil-A restaurants in Forsyth County through February 28, 2018 Everyone who drops[...]
6:00 pm “Run For God” Bible Study & 5k @ River Oaks Community Church (Clemmons)
“Run For God” Bible Study & 5k @ River Oaks Community Church (Clemmons)
Feb 12 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
The “Run for God” is a practical guide to running a 12-week training plan aimed at completing a 5k while maintaining a Christian focus. This program is designed for all ages and fitness levels and[...]
6:30 pm Genesis Kardia (Special Needs Wo... @ Sunrise United Methodist Church
Genesis Kardia (Special Needs Wo... @ Sunrise United Methodist Church
Feb 12 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
This service is designed for individuals and families with special needs; including families with young children and teens. 336.712-8000  
7:00 pm GriefShare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Feb 12 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week seminar and support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one.  /  336.788.7600
7:00 pm GriefShare @ Clemmons United Methodist Church (Clemmons)
GriefShare @ Clemmons United Methodist Church (Clemmons)
Feb 12 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. Registration fee: $15.00 (per person) For registration info: 336.971.7275 Childcare Available
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes