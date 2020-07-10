Update: Visitor Policies at Triad Hospitals

Face coverings, pre-screenings and limited access are still the norm. Here is what is allowed for July…

Novant Health – For visitors of patients in critical care and inpatient surgery, there is no end time for visiting hours. Emergency department and same-day surgery visitors are encouraged to stay in their vehicle until patient is in an assigned room. All visitors must undergo screenings and a temperature assessment. Face coverings are REQUIRED.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center: For adult patients, visitation hours will be ‘limited’ to between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. with a maximum of four hours – per patient per day.

Healthy adult parents or guardians may stay overnight with children who are hospitalized. *Face coverings ARE REQUIRED.

At The Birth Center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and other labor and delivery units throughout the health system, ONE support person may remain with an expectant mother throughout her stay.

