Update: United Methodists Vote to Keep Traditional Marriage Stance

After days of passionate debate, deliberation, and prayer—and years of tension—the United Methodist Church voted Tuesday to maintain its ‘traditional stance’ against same-sex marriage and non-celibate gay clergy, bolstered by a growing conservative contingent from Africa.

The denomination’s “Traditional Plan” passed (53% to 47%) in the final hours of a special UMC conference held this week in St. Louis to address the issue of human sexuality. The Traditional Plan preserves existing UMC positions and adds further accountability measures for those who violate them by performing same-sex ceremonies or ordaining gay clergy.

Read more: https://www.christianitytoday.com/news/2019/february/united-methodist-lgbt-vote-conference-plan.html