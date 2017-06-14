Search
Update: Top GOP leader in Critical Condition after AM attack

Verne Hill

Bernie Sanders supporter goes on shooting spree near DC

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La) is now reported to be in critical condition after being shot around 7:15am this morning in Alexandria, Virginia.  Scalise (age 51) was shot in the hip and underwent emergency surgery, and AP reports his condition changed from stable to critical after the surgery. Several other people were also wounded, including several police officers. A lone gunman fired dozens of shots at Republican members of Congress who were gathered to practice baseball before tomorrow’s annual congressional charity baseball game.   CBN News http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2017/june/congressman-steve-scalise-others-shot-by-gunman-targeting-republicans

Rep. Steve Scalise, one of the top members of Congress, was shot Wednesday this morning by a Bernie Sanders supporter who targeted several dozen Republican members of Congress. Lawmakers say a massacre was narrowly avoided.

 

@HouseDemocrats praying for our @HouseGOP @SenateGOP baseball colleagues after hearing about the horrific shooting.  *Continue to pray for all involved and for our nation.
-Photo tweeted by Rep Ruben Kihuen

Previous PostLocal Veterans Coffee event this Thursday
