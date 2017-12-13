Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Update on Tina Frost, the former Gardner-Webb soccer player who was shot in the head during the Vegas mass shooting back in October

Update on Tina Frost, the former Gardner-Webb soccer player who was shot in the head during the Vegas mass shooting back in October

Verne HillDec 13, 2017Comments Off on Update on Tina Frost, the former Gardner-Webb soccer player who was shot in the head during the Vegas mass shooting back in October

Like

“(Tina) walked out of the inpatient rehabilitation hospital two days ago, got into Austin’s car and will have several days off from all of the doctors, nurses, therapists, dieticians (sic), technicians and everyone else who knocks on her door ‘every five minutes,’” Pam Clark wrote on Tina’s GoFundMe page.

Tina Frost, the former Gardner-Webb soccer player who was shot in the head during the Las Vegas mass shooting back in October, has officially walked out of the hospital.

Frost will “continue therapies on an outpatient basis.”

Frost attended the country music festival in Las Vegas and was one of some 500 people injured after a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the nearby hotel.

She was in a coma for days at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas and her recovery has made numerous headlines.

She played soccer at Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs and graduated in 2010. https://goo.gl/1gTPCh

Tina’s GoFundMe page, which had an original goal of $50,000, has raised more than $607,000 for her medical expenses.

https://www.gofundme.com/mary-watson-moreland

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWednesday Word
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Tonia CornettDec 13, 2017

‘Wreaths Across America’

Verne HillDec 13, 2017

New Oreo cookie flavors for 2018

Verne HillDec 13, 2017

Community Events

Nov
1
Wed
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! https://crisiscontrol.org/ 336.201.5290 Cards are also available at select area retail locations Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry    
all-day Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County! A donation of $20 per card, will provide one night’s shelter and two meals! 336.724.4086 http://www.samaritanforsyth.org    
Nov
17
Fri
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 17 2017 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2018 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
Nov
24
Fri
all-day Fraser Fir Christmas Tree Sale!! @ Crossnore School & Children's Home (Winston-Salem)
Fraser Fir Christmas Tree Sale!! @ Crossnore School & Children's Home (Winston-Salem)
Nov 24 – Dec 24 all-day
Crossnore School & Children’s Home (WS) are selling Fraser Fir Christmas trees this holiday season! The tree lot is open 7 days a week from 9am – 7pm. 336.721.7624 The Farm Store is open Weds-Fri[...]
Dec
14
Thu
4:00 pm Winston-Salem Youth Chorus Audit... @ Augsburg Community Center (Winston-Salem)
Winston-Salem Youth Chorus Audit... @ Augsburg Community Center (Winston-Salem)
Dec 14 @ 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm
For boys & girls ages 8-18 years old To schedule an audition: http://www.wsyouthchorus.org 336.703-0001 Auditions are being held Dec 11 (4-7pm) & Dec 14 (4:00-6:30pm) The new season will begin January 4, 2018
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes