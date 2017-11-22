Update: ‘Thank You Jesus’ planting their 100,000th yard sign

You may have noticed those yellow ‘Thank You Jesus’ signs in yards all across the Piedmont. Check this out: The ‘Thank You Jesus Movement’ has just planted their 100,000th yard sign.

Proceeds from the signs go to the Thank You Jesus Mission, designed to provide grants to churches and non-profits in rural areas of North Carolina. This can be for educational training, food banks, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, and more.

Details can be found on the website: thankyoujesussigns.org.

FYI: The ‘Thank You Jesus movement’ along with those yellow signs was started by 16 year old Lucas Hunt, a native of Asheboro.