UPDATE: STREATERY event planned for March 13 CANCELLED because of weather

UPDATE: The Streatery event planned for March 13 has been CANCELLED because of weather. But more events are planned in the coming weeks.

*The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership plans to offer The Streatery — which allows restaurants to offer outdoor, on-street dining — on March 20 and March 27 and every Saturday through April, weather permitting. Each of these Saturdays, 4th Street will be closed to vehicles from Spruce to Liberty streets between 5pm and 10pm in downtown Winston-Salem.

*Fourth Street between Liberty St. and Spruce St. will be temporarily closed to vehicles (Saturday evenings between 5-10pm) to allow the restaurants to expand their outdoor dining areas onto the sidewalk and street! Masks required until seated.

https://www.downtownws.com/the-streatery/

List of Businesses on 4th St. Between Liberty and Spruce Streets:

Recreation Billiards, Bull’s Tavern, Canteen Still Life, Mayberry Ice Cream, La Ch.ngada, Jeffrey Adams, Mellow Mushroom, Washington Perk and Provisions, Camino Bakery, Local Artisans, Jimmy Johns, Mystic Ginger, XCaret Mexican Grill, Sir Winston Restaurant, Brother’s Pizzeria, Downtown Thai, Charm Thai, King’s Crab Shack, Tate’s Craft Cocktail, Thirsty Pallet.