UPDATE: Samaritan’s Purse assisting in east Greensboro

Volunteers and staff with Samaritan’s Purse are working out of a host church – Grace Community Church, at 643 W. Gate City Blvd in Greensboro.
UPDATE: Samaritan’s Purse is now on the ground in east Greensboro assisting with disaster relief efforts from Sunday’s tornado.
Also, chaplains with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team are providing spiritual and emotional care to homeowners and those who need it.
https://www.samaritanspurse.org/article/samaritans-purse-deploys-to-greensboro-after-tornado/
Volunteers needed: https://www.spvolunteer.org/project-response/168
