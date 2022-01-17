Update: Rachel-Ruth Lotz Wright is out of the hospital

Praise: The daughter of Anne Graham Lotz (and granddaughter of late evangelist Billy Graham) was released from the hospital after suffering two heart attacks last weekend (January 08). Anne Graham Lotz said in a Facebook update late Friday.

Rachel-Ruth (a wife and mother of three) was hospitalized after suffering the first heart attack on Saturday (January 08). She then suffered a second heart attack the following afternoon.

Update: Lotz shared that doctors have now their diagnosed Rachel Ruth with “SCAD” or spontaneous coronary artery dissection, which is a tear in the wall of a coronary artery supplying blood to the heart. Anne describes her daughter’s hospitalization as a time of “darkness” but thank God for her daughter’s release and His presence during the past week.www.christiantoday.com/article/billy.grahams.granddaughter.released.from.hospital.after.back.to.back.heart.attacks/138044.htm