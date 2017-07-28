Search
Update: Power outage causes mandatory evacuation along Outer Banks?

Verne HillJul 28, 2017

A state of emergency has been issued for Hatteras and Ocracoke islands on North Carolina’s Outer Banks. Officials hope all visitors will be off the island by noon today (Friday).

Here’s the deal: Construction crews working on a new bridge cut the power line to the islands Thursday morning.

It could take several days or several weeks to repair.    https://goo.gl/oSYVG9

