Update: Picking up local TV stations with an antenna

Verne HillJan 04, 2019Comments Off on Update: Picking up local TV stations with an antenna

If you’re using an over-the-air antenna to watch local television, you need to rescan your channel selections. You’ll want to rescan every couple of months to have the most channel options. Many stations will likely be changing frequencies especially in 2020. Check out the reception map from the FCC:

https://www.fcc.gov/media/engineering/dtvmaps

Example:  When you type in your zip code, it lists all the stations you can pick up with an antenna and their strength. Also, if they’re going to be changing frequencies, there will be an R on the last column.

When you click on the station, like WFMY, it gives you the time frame of the change. For example, WFMY 2, the change is March of 2020 to May of 2020. 

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/why-you-need-to-rescan-your-tv-channels/83-c627ffaf-3667-4230-80eb-c5de4fb4a4eb

