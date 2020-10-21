Search
UPDATE: New protections for Religious Liberty and Free Speech on College Campuses

Verne HillOct 21, 2020Comments Off on UPDATE: New protections for Religious Liberty and Free Speech on College Campuses

A new Department of Education rule expands religious liberty protections on college campuses and allows the department to cut federal funding to colleges that violate the First Amendment.  Among other things, it ensures the equal treatment of religious student groups at public universities. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2020/october/new-education-dept-rule-protects-both-religious-liberty-and-free-speech-on-college-campuses

Previous PostNCDOT: Beware of 'Deer Season', tips
