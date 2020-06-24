Update: NC to ‘pause’ in Phase 2, Face Coverings REQUIRED

June 24, 2020

North Carolina will continue to be in Phase 2 until 5:00 pm on July 17, 2020.

Face coverings will be required in public places with some exceptions.

Frequently Asked Questions for Executive Order No. 147

This Frequently Asked Questions (‘FAQ”) document provides guidance for the

implementation of Executive Order No. 147 (“Order”). The Order extends North

Carolina’s “Safer At Home Phase 2” through 5:00 pm on July 17, 2020 with additional

amendments to protect public health. This information is subject to change in light of

new guidance from public health studies and the Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention (“CDC”) and additional Executive Orders or local government declarations.

Extending Phase 2

Why is North Carolina extending Safer at Home Phase 2?

The Governor and public health officials remain guided by science, data, and facts in

making decisions regarding COVID-19. Since moving into Phase 2 on May 22, 2020,

several key metrics have been trending in a concerning direction.

North Carolina’s daily number of positive COVID-19 tests are continuing to increase;

the percent of COVID-19 tests that are positive has remained high; emergency

department visits for COVID-19 like illnesses are increasing; and hospitalizations for

COVID-19 continue to increase. Doctors, public health officials, hospital

administrators, and health care providers are concerned that unless the spread of

COVID-19 is limited, existing health care facilities may not have the capacity to care

for those who become sick.

Additionally, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and

Infectious Diseases, testified before Congress on June 23, 2020 that the “next couple

weeks are going to be critical” in the country’s ability to address increasing rates of

COVID-19 infection.

In order to address these troubling metrics and slow the spread of COVID-19, North

Carolina is continuing the measures of Executive Order No. 141, “the Phase 2

Executive Order” for an additional three weeks — and is imposing a face covering

requirement — to slow the spread of this virus during the pandemic.

How long will North Carolina be in Safer at Home Phase 2?

The state will continue to be in Phase 2 until 5:00 pm on July 17, 2020.

What is changing in Safer at Home Phase 2?

Face coverings will be required in public places with some exceptions.

What stays the same in Safer at Home Phase 2?

All aspects of Phase 2 as delineated in Executive Order No. 141 remain in place,

including: • Certain businesses may be open with restrictions and following state health

guidelines, including: restaurants; child care businesses; overnight and day

camps; personal care; grooming, massage, and tattoo businesses; and indoor

and outdoor pools;

• People may gather together for social purposes, so long as they do not

exceed the mass gathering limit of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors;

• Sporting and entertainment events may occur in large venues for broadcast to

the public, so long as the number of spectators at the events is limited to the

mass gathering limit of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

• Public playgrounds remain closed;

• Bars and nightclubs remain closed;

• Movie theaters, museums, bowling alleys, amusement parks, arcades, and

skating rinks remain will closed;

• Bingo parlors and other gaming establishments will remain closed;

• Teleworking continues to be encouraged whenever possible;

• Visitation in skilled nursing homes and combination homes remains restricted

except for certain compassionate care situations; and

• The following facilities that operate within an indoor space remain closed:

martial arts facilities, dance studios, trampoline and rock-climbing facilities,

roller skating rinks, ice staking rinks, and basketball courts.

Face Coverings

Does this Order require North Carolinians to wear face coverings?

Yes. People are now required to wear face coverings in public spaces, whether inside

or outside, where physical distancing of six feet is not possible. This includes but is

not limited to:

• Retail Businesses: Retail businesses must have all workers wear face coverings.

Retail businesses must also have all customers wear face coverings when they

are inside the establishment and may be within six feet of another person,

unless the customer comes under an exception identified in the Order. If a

customer states that an exception applies, the retailer should try to make an

accommodation. The business may choose to provide curbside service, provide

home delivery, allow the customer to enter without a face covering, or use

some other reasonable measure to deliver goods.

• Restaurants: Restaurants must have all workers wear face coverings.

Restaurants must also have all customers wear face coverings when not at their

table, unless the customer comes under an exception identified in the Order.

• Personal Care, Grooming, and Tattoo Businesses: Personal care, grooming, and

tattoo businesses must have workers wear face coverings. These businesses

must also have all customers wear face coverings when they are inside the

establishment and may be within feet of another person, unless an individual

has an exception as outlined in the Order. If a customer states that an

exception applies, the business may choose to have the customer wait outside

for his or her appointment rather than sitting in a waiting room. Customers may

take off their face coverings if they are receiving a facial treatment, shave, or

other services on a part of the head which the face covering covers or by which

the face covering is secured.

• Child Care Facilities: Child care, day camps, and overnight camps must have

workers and all other adults wear face coverings. All children eleven years and

older must also wear face coverings on site unless they have an exception.

Children under two should not wear a face covering.

• State Government Employees: State government agencies headed by members

of the Governor’s Cabinet must have their on-site workers wear face coverings.

Other state and local government agencies are strongly encouraged to adopt

similar policies.

• Transportation: All workers and riders on public or private vehicles, as well as

all people in North Carolina airports, bus and train stations or stops, must wear

face coverings. Passengers will not be denied access to public transportation

for failure to use face coverings. This provision does not apply to people

traveling alone with household members or friends in their personal vehicles,

but does apply to ride-shares like Ubers and Lyfts, cabs, vans, and shuttles,

even if the vehicles are privately owned.

• Manufacturing, Construction Sites, Agricultural Settings: Social distancing is

difficult where multiple workers are together in manufacturing settings, at

construction sites, and in migrant farm, other farm, and agricultural settings.

This Order specifies that manufacturing, construction, and agriculture

businesses or operations must require workers to wear face coverings.

• Meat or Poultry Processing Plants: All workers in any meat or poultry

processing plant, packing plant, or slaughterhouse must wear surgical masks, as

long as surgical mask supplies are available. If surgical masks are not available,

cloth face coverings must be provided.

• Long Term Care Facilities: All workers in long term care (LTC) facilities,

including skilled nursing facilities, adult care homes, family care homes,

mental health group homes, and intermediate care facilities for individuals

with intellectual disabilities, must wear surgical masks while in the facility, as

long as surgical mask supplies are available.

Health care facilities other than LTC facilities must follow the face covering

requirements in the CDC Infection Control Guidance for Healthcare Professionals

about Coronavirus.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) has released guidance to

the general public on the use of face coverings, and will make signage available to

businesses. Guidance and signage are available at: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/

guidance – phase-2-easing-of-restrictions.

What are some of the exceptions for wearing face coverings?

A face covering does not need to be worn by a worker, customer, or patron who meets

one of the following exceptions:

• Should not wear a face covering due to any medical or behavioral condition or

disability (including, but not limited to, any person who has trouble breathing,

or is unconscious or incapacitated, or is otherwise unable to put on or remove

the face covering without assistance);

• Is under eleven years of age;

• Is actively eating or drinking;

• Is strenuously exercising;

• Is seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing-impaired in a way that

requires the mouth to be visible;

• Is giving a speech for a broadcast or to an audience;

• Is working at home or is in a personal vehicle;

• Is temporarily removing his or her face covering to secure government or

medical services or for identification purposes;

• Would be at risk from wearing a face covering at work, as determined by local,

state, or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines;

• Has found that their face covering is impeding visibility to operate equipment

or a vehicle; and/or

• Is a child whose parent, guardian, or responsible person has been unable to

place the face covering safely on the child’s face.

No proof or documentation is required if an individual falls into an exception

category.

What is a cloth face covering?

A cloth face covering is a material that covers the nose and mouth. It can be secured

to the head with ties or straps or simply wrapped around the lower face. It can be

made of a variety of materials, such as cotton, silk, or linen. A cloth face covering

may be factory-made or sewn by hand or can be improvised from household items

such as scarfs, T-shirts, sweatshirts, or towels. Ideally, a face covering has two or

more layers. These face coverings are not intended for use by healthcare providers in

the care of patients. Surgical Masks, Procedure Masks, and N95 respirators are not

recommended for general public use or use in community settings, as these should be

reserved for specific high-risk occupational settings, healthcare providers and other

medical first responders in a health care setting.

When should I wear a cloth face covering?

You should wear face coverings when in public places, particularly when those

locations are indoors or in other areas where physical distancing is not possible. Under

this Order, face coverings are required in retail businesses, restaurants, personal care

and grooming businesses, and several other settings.

How should I wear a cloth face covering?

Be sure to place the face covering over your nose and your mouth and keep it in place

at all times while you wear it. Be careful not to touch your eyes, nose, and mouth

when removing or adjusting a face covering and wash hands immediately after

removing or adjusting.

How should I care for a cloth face covering?

Wash your cloth face covering frequently, ideally after each use, or at least daily.

Have a bag or bin to keep cloth face coverings in until they can be laundered with

detergent and hot water and dried on a hot cycle. If you must re-wear your cloth face

covering before washing, wash your hands immediately after putting it back on and

avoid touching your face. Discard cloth face coverings that:

• No longer cover the nose and mouth;

• Have stretched out or damaged ties or straps;

• Cannot stay on the face; and/or

• Have holes or tears in the fabric.

How well do cloth face coverings work to prevent spread of COVID-19?

Scientific evidence suggests that use of cloth face coverings by the public during a

pandemic can help reduce disease transmission. Cloth face coverings can reduce the

release of infectious particles into the air when someone speaks, coughs, or sneezes.

Cloth face coverings are not a substitute for staying six feet apart, washing hands,

and staying home when ill.

Do I need to wear a face covering while exercising or walking outdoors?

No. If you are able to safely maintain at least six feet distance from others, you do

not need to wear a face covering when exercising and walking outdoors.

Should children wear cloth face coverings?

Cloth face coverings should NOT be put on babies and children under the age of 2

because of danger of suffocation. Children over the age of 2 should wear cloth face

coverings if they can reliably wear, remove, and handle cloth face coverings

throughout the day.

What if I am a person with hearing loss and am concerned about not being able to

read lips?

Deaf and Hard of Hearing people often use lipreading to help understand what those

around them are saying. When people are wearing cloth face coverings, other

communication strategies are needed. Try finding a cloth face covering that has a

clear plastic area that allows the lips to be visible, writing notes back and forth,

writing on a white board to communicate, using a free speech to text app on mobile

device, and gesturing – or if needed stepping several additional feet back from the

person and removing face cloth face covering long enough to communicate.

What if I am a person with, or I support someone with a disability who cannot

wear a face covering?

Some people may have trouble breathing or sensitivity to having something placed

over their face. If you or someone you support is unable to wear a cloth face

covering, be sure to take other steps to help avoid unnecessary exposure.

What if I am worried about being profiled or being subjected to bias if I wear a

cloth face covering?

Some people may experience increased anxiety and fear of bias and being profiled

wearing face coverings in public spaces – but wearing a cloth face covering protects

your family, friends and neighbors. If you are the target of ethnic or racial

intimidation as the result of adhering to the face covering provision or as a result of

the pandemic, you are strongly encouraged to report the matter to law enforcement

or other government entity. Everyone should be able to wear cloth face coverings

without fear of profiling or bias, and any type of racial intimidation, profiling or bias

for wearing a face covering should not be tolerated.

Will children have to wear face coverings at day or overnight camps, and at child

care?

Children eleven years or older must wear face coverings at day or overnight camps

when they are or may be within six feet of another person.

Will children in K-12 public schools be required to wear cloth face coverings?

Masks are required for all school staff and adult visitors, and all middle and high

school students when they are or may be within 6 feet of another person, unless the

person (or family member, for a student) states that an exception applies. Cloth face

coverings must be worn by students and staff inside school buildings, and anywhere on

school grounds, including outside. They will also be required while traveling on buses

or other transportation vehicles. Cloth face coverings remain strongly encouraged for

elementary school students, if appropriate for that child, but are not required for

them.

How will the face covering requirement be enforced?

Citations related to this Order can be written to businesses or organizations that fail

to enforce the requirement to wear face coverings. Operators of businesses and

organizations are entitled to rely on their customers or patrons’ statements about

whether or not they are exempt from the face covering requirements, and businesses

and organizations do not violate this Order if they rely on customer or patron

statements. Law enforcement personnel cannot criminally enforce the face covering

requirements of this Order against individual workers, customers, or patrons.

However, if a business or organization does not allow entry to a worker, customer, or

patron because that person refuses to wear a face covering, and if that worker,

customer, or patron enters the premises or refuses to leave the premises, law

enforcement personnel may enforce the trespassing laws.

What if I am stopped by a law enforcement officer and directed to remove my face

covering?

A person wearing a face covering for health and safety purposes must remove the face

covering upon request by a law enforcement officer in any of the following

circumstances:

• during a traffic stop, including a checkpoint or roadblock, as required by law;

and • when a law enforcement officer has reasonable suspicion or probable cause

during a criminal investigation, as required by law.

What if I can’t afford face coverings?

If an individual cannot afford to buy face coverings, a cloth face covering may be

sewn by hand or can be improvised from household items such as scarfs, T-shirts,

sweatshirts, or towels.

Other Topics

How does this Order impact policies set by local government?

Most of the restrictions in this order are minimum requirements. Local governments,

like cities and counties, can impose greater restrictions but they cannot restrict state

government operations or set different Emergency Maximum Occupancy

requirements.

Do businesses have to report to the state, other employees, or customers when an

employee tests positive? Do they have to close down?

Businesses should work with their local health departments on contact tracing and

cleaning recommendations. Some facilities, such as child care settings and schools, do

have to report positive cases. CDC guidance addresses what businesses need to do if

someone gets sick.

What is the mass gathering limit?

Gatherings of more than ten people in a single indoor space remains prohibited. In

confined outdoor spaces, gatherings of more than 25 people are prohibited. These

mass gathering limits include parades, fairs, festivals, auditoriums, stadiums, arenas,

conference rooms, and meeting halls.

The mass gathering limit does not apply to retail businesses, restaurants, personal

care and grooming businesses, pools, child care, day camps, and overnight camps. In

these settings, there are other restrictions, such as 50 percent reduced occupancy or

putting six feet of distance between each group at a restaurant, to ensure that there

is not overcrowding.

The prohibition on mass gatherings does not include gatherings for health and safety,

to look for and obtain goods and services, for work, or for receiving governmental

services. A mass gathering does not include normal operations at airports, bus and

train stations or stops, medical facilities, libraries, shopping malls, and shopping

centers. It also does not apply to the exercise of First Amendment rights like the right

to attend a worship service. However, in these settings, people are strongly

encouraged to follow the Three Ws (Wear a face covering, Wash hands, and Wait six

feet apart from others), and should avoid congregating in groups.

Are bars allowed to open?

As under Executive Order 141, businesses that are principally engaged in the business

of selling alcoholic beverages for onsite consumption remain closed in Phase 2.

Are water parks allowed to be open?

Water parks may be open to the extent they are operating pool facilities as defined

under G.S. 130A-280, to include: plunge pools and run out lanes, wave pools, rapid

rides, lazy rivers. However, they are not permitted to operate any “amusement

device” as defined under § 95-111.3, which are regulated by the Department of Labor

and include waterslides that exceed 15 feet of vertical drop.

Are weddings and funerals allowed to be held?

Yes. Even though there is no mass gathering limit on the people who may attend a

wedding or funeral ceremony, receptions or visitations before or after weddings and

funerals are subject to the mass gathering limit. Individuals are encouraged to follow

the Three Ws (Wear a face covering, Wash hands, and Wait six feet apart from others)

to reduce the chance of spreading COVID-19.

Are parades and fireworks shows allowed to be held?

For parades and fireworks shows, no more than 25 spectators – the outdoor mass

gathering limit – can gather in any confined place like a stadium or seating stand.

Regardless of setting, people should socially distance to reduce COVID-19 spread.

Are college and professional sports going to be able to play with fans/spectators?

Spectators are allowed at entertainment or sporting venues, fitness events in indoor

or outdoor gyms, exercise facilities, or fitness facilities, but must remain in

compliance with the mass gathering limits and social distancing guidelines.

Should North Carolinians continue to work from home if possible?

Yes. All businesses in North Carolina are strongly encouraged to continue directing

employees to telework, if possible. Additionally, non-essential travel and in-person

meetings should be avoided.

Are there any visitation restrictions at long-term care facilities?

Yes, visitation in skilled nursing facilities and combination homes, which are nursing

homes with assisted living facilities, is restricted to compassionate care situations.

What if I want to report a business or group not adhering to this Order?

You can report violations of this Order to your local law enforcement’s non-emergency

line. People should not call 911 if they wish to report a violation and are encouraged

to use non-emergency lines only.

https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO-147-FAQ.pdf

https://governor.nc.gov/news/north-carolina-pauses-safer-home-phase-2-adds-statewide-requirement-%EF%BB%BF-face-coverings