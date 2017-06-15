Search
Update: Mickelson opts for daughter's graduation

Update: Mickelson opts for daughter’s graduation

Verne Hill
Jun 15, 2017

Update: Pro-golfer Phil Mickelson has officially withdrawn from the US Open golf tournament, realizing there was no chance to get from his daughter’s high school graduation in California and make his afternoon tee time.  Phil’s daughter, Amanda, is the class president at Pacific Ridge School in Carlsbad and was to give the commencement speech today. Mickelson has never won the U.S. Open.

This is a (family) memory-making week for Mickelson…

On Wednesday, Mickelson attending the eighth-grade graduation of his son, Evan, in San Diego.  His daughter’s High School graduation happens today and Mickelson will celebrate his 47th birthday on Friday, Oh yeah, Father’s Day on Sunday!    https://goo.gl/32K9LB

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
