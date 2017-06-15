Update: Mickelson opts for daughter’s graduation

Update: Pro-golfer Phil Mickelson has officially withdrawn from the US Open golf tournament, realizing there was no chance to get from his daughter’s high school graduation in California and make his afternoon tee time. Phil’s daughter, Amanda, is the class president at Pacific Ridge School in Carlsbad and was to give the commencement speech today. Mickelson has never won the U.S. Open.
This is a (family) memory-making week for Mickelson…
On Wednesday, Mickelson attending the eighth-grade graduation of his son, Evan, in San Diego. His daughter’s High School graduation happens today and Mickelson will celebrate his 47th birthday on Friday, Oh yeah, Father’s Day on Sunday! https://goo.gl/32K9LB
