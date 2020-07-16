Update: Mask requirements due to COVID-19

NEW: Masks will now be required in North Carolina courthouses.
Jury trials will be delayed at least until the end of September while local officials develop safety plans, Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley announced Thursday. https://greensboro.com/news/local_news/masks-now-will-be-required-in-n-c-courts-while-delay-of-jury-trials-is/
NEW: Retailers requiring masks – temporarily.
Walmart (and now Kohl’s) will require customers to wear masks starting Monday (July 20). https://corporate.kohls.com/news/archive-/2020/april/kohl-s-commitment-to-health-and-safety
Other national chains have made similar ‘mask’ requirements…
Best Buy joins Costco in requiring all shoppers to wear masks.
Starbucks will require customers to wear masks in stores next Wednesday.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/15/business/walmart-masks/index.html
Verne Hill
