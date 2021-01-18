UPDATE: March for Life in DC now Virtual

For the first time in 48 years, pro-lifers will not gather (physically) in Washington, DC for the annual March for Life event. Organizers for the pro-life event making the call to go virtual – over concerns with the pandemic and safety issues around the Capitol. The year’s theme: “Together Strong: Life Unites” a clear call for unity as the country faces one of the most divisive periods in its history.
