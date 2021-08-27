Update: Local hospitals halt non-essential surgeries

Covid update: North Carolina recorded more than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday for the first time since January according to NC-DHHS.

*The spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations is putting a strain on hospitals across the Piedmont Triad. On Monday (AUG 30), Cone Health will delay most non-essential surgeries requiring an overnight stay. Novant Health has already begun limiting surgeries and procedures at Forsyth and Kernersville medical centers.

*NOTE: Forsyth County, like most North Carolina counties, has been categorized by the CDC as an area with a ‘high transmission risk’. https://journalnow.com/news/local/novant-cone-say-covid-19-spike-means-non-urgent-surgeries-have-to-wait-as-hospitals/

It takes ALL of us to help slow the spread!

As COVID-19 transmission continues to surge, please practice the 3W’s…

Wait 6 feet apart. Wear that face mask, And Wash your hands!

