Update: Kidnapped Pastor in Haiti Released

UPDATE: An elderly American pastor who was kidnapped earlier this month (Oct 3) in Haiti has been released.
Meanwhile, Christian Aid Ministries is calling for continued prayer for the 17 missionaries who were kidnapped in Haiti on Oct. 16. Five children are among the 16 Americans and one Canadian who were taken along with their Haitian driver during a visit to an orphanage. A ransom for the 17 to be released stands at $17 million…
http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2021/october/kidnapped-american-pastor-finally-freed-in-haiti-17-other-missionaries-still-hostage
