Update on Jimmy Carter

The former 92 year old President was back at his church Sunday morning in Plains, Georgia, just two days after being hospitalized for dehydration in Canada. Carter told the congregation this has been one of his busiest months ever. In the past week, he was at an auction at the Carter Center; went fly fishing in Alaska; and then left for Canada to build houses for Habitat for Humanity. BTW: Carter is in Atlanta (today) to teach at Emory University, something he’s been doing for 35 years now. At the end of next week, he’ll be going home and said he hopes for a few days of rest. https://goo.gl/JhrY4w

Former President Jimmy Carter is a longtime Sunday school teacher but what does he believe? https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/15/opinion/sunday/president-carter-am-i-a-christian.html