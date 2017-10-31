Update: Homeless man beaten by teens in January found dead…

Sad update: Bill Bloxham, the homeless man who was severely beaten by teenagers in January, was found dead at the Hardee’s on First Street on Monday morning, Winston-Salem police said.

Police said Bloxham’s body was found in the restroom of the fast-food restaurant about 9:50 a.m. Lt. Tyrone Phelps said that while there were no immediate signs of foul play, police did start a death investigation. The body was turned over to the county medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Bloxham was 60 years old.

Bloxham was severely beaten by a group of five black teens in the early-morning hours of January 16. Authorities said the teens came across Bloxham as he was sleeping under the Glade Street bridge near Hanes Park. The attack left him with a brain injury leading to memory loss, near blindness in one eye and reduced vision in the other, among other injuries. Bloxham’s medical bills for injuries, including fractured ribs and a collapsed lung, totaled some $500,000.

Bloxham was a daily visitor to the old Central Library in downtown Winston-Salem.

Bloxham grew up in the area. Attending St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in the Ardmore neighborhood and was described him as a quiet and gentle person. Bloxham played the trombone and graduated from the UNC School of the Arts in 1980 with a bachelor’s degree in music. Earlier this year, Bloxham’s brother described him as someone who never really found his niche in life. But Bloxham was an avid reader and eagerly took part in a public library program called Books for Dudes.

Bloxham recently told members of his reading group (Books for Dudes) about going to court after the assault. “He had been in the same room as the kids and the families and that he didn’t have any memory of the attack, and so didn’t have any anger directed toward the kids. One of the main things was that he felt sorry for the parents because they were there…”

-Michael Ackerman, a librarian at the Southside branch and one of the founders of Books for Dudes… and a friend to Bloxham.

NOTE: In August, Tremayne Jaquan Butler, 18, was sentenced to 33 months in prison for his part in the assault, and Treshawn Jaquez Plater, 17, was sentenced to 39 months. Both pleaded guilty to assault and other charges. A case against Decorus Roundtree, 17, is pending, and two of the teenagers are to be tried in juvenile court.

Prosecutors said the teens punched and struck Bloxham for about 10 minutes, and that while Bloxham tried to defend himself he was overwhelmed and knocked to the ground. After robbing Bloxham of $30, removing some of his clothes and throwing his shoes into the creek, prosecutors said, one of the teenagers went back and began kicking Bloxham in the head.

Source: Winston-Salem Journal https://goo.gl/m74fwz