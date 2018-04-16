UPDATE: Guilford County Schools closed again Tuesday. Three schools to relocate due to storm damage

UPDATE: All Guilford County Schools will be closed again on Tuesday to allow for additional debris clean-up… Fox 8

Also, during an emergency school board meeting, Guilford County Schools announced plans for relocating students and staff affected by Sunday’s tornado in east Greensboro…

Three schools in Guilford County will relocate to other to other schools for the remainder of the 2017-2018 academic year.

Hampton Elementary students (297) will attend Reedy Fork Elementary.

Peeler Elementary students (291) will attend Bluford Elementary.

Erwin Montessori students (252) will attend Alamance Elementary.

