Update: Fourth Street Bridge is now open over Bus 40

Jan 09, 2019

Business 40 Project Update:  Fourth Street Bridge is now open over Business 40 in the West End area of Winston-Salem.  *Fourth Street crosses Business 40 to the west of the Peters Creek Parkway bridge.

The reopening creates a new way for drivers to go between the north and south sides of the Business 40 construction zone on the west side of downtown.

From its intersection with Burke and First streets, Fourth Street heads south through a section of the West End neighborhood before crossing Business 40 and intersecting with Peters Creek Parkway just north of the Academy Street intersection.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/new-fourth-street-bridge-now-open/article_8324a1c6-eda4-5eae-ac4d-8c2169b19cb4.html

 

 

 

Verne Hill

