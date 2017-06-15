Search
Update: Former North Korea detainee and US college student "not doing well"

Update: Former North Korea detainee and US college student “not doing well”

Jun 15, 2017

Doctors will share further information about Otto Warmbier’s medical condition in a separate news conference later this afternoon…

Breaking News:    Father of Otto Warmbier (warm-beer) – the college student and former North Korea detainee  –  speaking at a news conference this morning saying that his son is in stable condition but has suffered a “severe neurological injury.”  Otto was admitted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center earlier this week after being released from a North Korean prison.

Otto was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor after he confessed to trying to steal a propaganda banner while visiting North Korea in 2016. He remained in the country for 17 months, where he was reportedly in a coma for more than a year.

 

Fred Warmbier appeared critical of the Obama administration’s handling of his son’s January 2016 detention, saying the family heeded the administration’s advice to take a low profile “without result.” In contrast, he praised the Trump administration’s efforts: “They have our thanks for bringing Otto home.” When asked whether President Obama could have done more, Fred Warmbier replied: “I think the results speak for themselves.”

 

https://goo.gl/Dmcfvz

 

C-SPAN will air Congressional Charity ball game
