Update: The first named tropical storm forms in the Gulf

Verne HillMay 25, 2018Comments Off on Update: The first named tropical storm forms in the Gulf

Like

Based on current forecast models, the Piedmont Triad can expect steady rain through the middle of next week.  Total rainfall through Thursday night is expected to range from 4” to 6” inches.  

The National Hurricane Center shows Alberto making landfall on Monday or Tuesday, somewhere between Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle.

BTW: The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins June 1st…     http://myfox8.com/

 

Verne Hill

