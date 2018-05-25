Based on current forecast models, the Piedmont Triad can expect steady rain through the middle of next week. Total rainfall through Thursday night is expected to range from 4” to 6” inches.
The National Hurricane Center shows Alberto making landfall on Monday or Tuesday, somewhere between Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle.
BTW: The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins June 1st… http://myfox8.com/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Memorial Day: Remember and save… - May 25, 2018
- Update: The first named tropical storm forms in the Gulf - May 25, 2018
- Traffic Alert: The Winston-Salem Cycling Classic - May 25, 2018