Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Update: Early Dismissal for several school systems with the threat of freezing rain…

Update: Early Dismissal for several school systems with the threat of freezing rain…

Verne HillJan 08, 2018Comments Off on Update: Early Dismissal for several school systems with the threat of freezing rain…

Like

Winter Weather Advisory today for the Triad including the mountains and foothills. Freezing rain possible this afternoon. High around 32 . Warmer for Tuesday!!!!  High over 50 degrees.

10:30am early dismissal

Mt Airy City

Surry County

 

3-Hr early dismissal

Davidson Co

Davie

Randolph Co

 

2 hour early dismissal

WS/FC – (afternoon activities canceled)

Guilford

Arts Based Elementary

Thomasville City

Rowan-Salisbury Schools

 

1-Hr early dismissal:  Gospel Light Christian

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Setting attainable ‘health goals’ for the New Year

Verne HillJan 08, 2018

Monday News, JAN 08, 2018

Verne HillJan 08, 2018

Health: ‘Stroke’ can be deadly, but is highly preventable 

Verne HillJan 08, 2018

Community Events

Jan
8
Mon
6:30 pm Genesis Kardia (Special Needs Wo... @ Sunrise United Methodist Church
Genesis Kardia (Special Needs Wo... @ Sunrise United Methodist Church
Jan 8 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
This service is designed for individuals and families with special needs; including families with young children and teens. 336.712-8000  
7:00 pm GriefShare @ Clemmons United Methodist Church (Clemmons)
GriefShare @ Clemmons United Methodist Church (Clemmons)
Jan 8 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. Registration fee: $15.00 (per person) For registration info: 336.971.7275 Childcare Available
7:00 pm REFIT: Dance Class @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
REFIT: Dance Class @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 8 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Monday evening! 336.601.2243  
7:00 pm Rev+Flow by REFIT @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Rev+Flow by REFIT @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jan 8 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Rev+Flow by REFIT®  is a dynamic 6-week pilot program workout that’s easy on your joints without compromising the intensity of your workout. REV+FLOW strengthens bodies and sculpts muscles through targeted music-based movements and resistance training. It’s[...]
Jan
9
Tue
7:00 pm DivorceCare @ Lawndale Baptist Church (Greensboro)
DivorceCare @ Lawndale Baptist Church (Greensboro)
Jan 9 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group for anyone going through a separation or divorce. Registration: $15.00 (per person) /  (336) 288.3824  x310 Childcare Available
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes