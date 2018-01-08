Winter Weather Advisory today for the Triad including the mountains and foothills. Freezing rain possible this afternoon. High around 32 . Warmer for Tuesday!!!! High over 50 degrees.
10:30am early dismissal
Mt Airy City
Surry County
3-Hr early dismissal
Davidson Co
Davie
Randolph Co
2 hour early dismissal
WS/FC – (afternoon activities canceled)
Guilford
Arts Based Elementary
Thomasville City
Rowan-Salisbury Schools
1-Hr early dismissal: Gospel Light Christian
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Update:Early Dismissal for several school systems with the threat of freezing rain… - January 8, 2018
- Setting attainable ‘health goals’ for the New Year - January 8, 2018
- Monday News, JAN 08, 2018 - January 8, 2018