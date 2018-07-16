Update: “Downtown Abbey” the movie? 

If you’ve been missing the Crawley family, the wait is over. Via Twitter, filming for a full length “Downton Abbey” movie begins this summer. The original PBS show cast is returning. The screenplay is being written by the show’s creator, Julian Fellowes, but the film’s plot has not yet been revealed.

The Downton Abbey finale on PBS was in 2016.

https://www.simplemost.com/downton-abbey-movie-officially-set-2019/