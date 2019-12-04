Update: Don’t expect Business 40 to re-open in December

“Business 40 will NOT re-open by the end of December”
…so says Pat Ivey, the local division engineer for the N.C. DOT.
Contractors are making good progress on the road and are still optimistic about beating the mid-April contract deadline for putting traffic back onto BUS 40.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/business-can-t-reopen-this-year-state-says/
