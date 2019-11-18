Update: “Dog Years” need to be re-calculated?

No one knows how it started, but we normally convert a dog’s age to human years by multiplying by seven, right? A team of researchers, at the University of California / San Diego, has developed a (new) formula, which calculates changes to DNA over time.
Here’s the deal: Multiply your dog’s age (in years) by 16, then add 31. Confused?
Read more…
https://www.sciencealert.com/what-s-the-real-human-equivalent-of-your-dog-s-age-here-s-a-new-formula-to-figure-it-out
