UPDATE: Business 40 Improvements Project

NC-DOT announcing that a new bridge will open and the last of the old bridges has been scheduled to be demolished as part of the Business 40 renovation.

*The Church Street Bridge should open late May, weather permitting.

*The Marshall Street Bridge is scheduled to close ‘soon’, a month ahead of schedule.

The new Marshall Street bridge should open in January, 2020.

https://www.business40nc.com/Pages/default.aspx

RAIN DELAY: From the NC-DOT Facebook page

We just learned from the contractor that we all have another week or so to use the Marshall Street bridge. The 1.5-inches of rain did us no favors over the weekend.

The Church Street bridge will open before the Marshall Street bridge closes.

But in the meantime, you may want to use this time to figure out your own detour around the Marshall Street bridge. …

Crews are working on the entrances to the City and Fairfield Inn Hotel parking lots

and the piece between the bridge and the regular road. That section is called the “approach.”

