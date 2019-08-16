Update: Business 40 Improvement Project through downtown Winston-Salem

The first layer of asphalt is being poured on what will be Salem Parkway.
Larry Shaver, assistant resident engineer with the NC DOT
Business 40 Project chats with Verne (WBFJ Morning show)with the latest progress. Listen now…
Good News: The project is over halfway complete to reopening a mile stretch of Business 40 through downtown Winston-Salem.
Ramp openings soon include Bus 40 westbound to Main Street and Main Street to eastbound Bus 40.
Bridge updates: Continued work on the Cherry Street bridge and Marshall Street bridge.
The pedestrians bridges are coming along, but the NCDOT focusing on the vehicular bridges first, to get them open ASAP.
Daily updates on Facebook: www.facebook.com/pg/business40nc/
Website: www.business40nc.com/Pages/about.aspx
