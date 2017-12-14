Update: Bus 40 is back to 4 lanes at the Peters Creek Parkway overpass, during the day

Downtown Winston Salem: Thanks to incentives, extra workers and (mostly) good weather, Business 40 is back to four lanes at the Peters Creek Parkway overpass – at least during the day.

NOTE: Business 40 at the Peters Creek Parkway will be limited to ONE lane in each direction Overnights (from 9pm to 6am) through January 11.

Winston-Salem Journal https://goo.gl/skZoCH