Update: Bus 40 is back to 4 lanes at the Peters Creek Parkway overpass, during the day

Update: Bus 40 is back to 4 lanes at the Peters Creek Parkway overpass, during the day

Verne Hill Dec 14, 2017

Downtown Winston Salem:   Thanks to incentives, extra workers and (mostly) good weather, Business 40 is back to four lanes at the Peters Creek Parkway overpass – at least during the day.

NOTE: Business 40 at the Peters Creek Parkway will be limited to ONE lane in each direction Overnights (from 9pm to 6am) through January 11.

Winston-Salem Journal  https://goo.gl/skZoCH

 

PEW: Shrinking majority believe biblical account of birth of Jesus depicts actual events
