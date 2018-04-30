Update: British toddler passes…

Sad news: Alfie Evans, the toddler at the heart of a legal battle in the United Kingdom over his right to live and his parents’ right to have a say in his care, passed away early Saturday. He was 23-months-old.
The toddler had an undiagnosed brain disease that doctors said left him with almost no brain function, and multiple courts in the UK legal system ruled that letting Alfie live was not in his best interest. Alfie’s case sparked a medical ethics debate that resonated around the world.
However, his parents fought an unsuccessful appeal to get a judge to allow them to take their little boy to a Vatican hospital, where medical treatment would continue. Read more…
http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2018/april/alfie-evans-british-toddler-at-center-of-legal-battle-dies
