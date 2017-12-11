Upcoming Holiday Shipping Deadlines

Dates to remember if you want your stuff to arrive BEFORE Christmas day.

US Postal Service

Dec 15 – Deadline for Standard Mail shipments…

Dec 20 – Deadline for First Class Mail and Priority Mail shipments.

Dec 23 – Deadline for Priority Express Mail shipments.

Fed-EX

Dec 15 – Deadline for FedEx Ground shipments.

Dec 18 – Deadline for FedEx Home Delivery shipments.

UPS

Dec 18 – Deadline for UPS 3 Day Select shipments (delivery on Dec 22).

Dec 20 – Deadline for UPS 2nd Day Air shipments (delivery on Dec 22).

NOTE: Christmas falls on a Monday this year , and many carriers do not deliver on weekends. Therefore, the final day to order items and get them in time for Christmas is earlier this year compared to typical years.

