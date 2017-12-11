Upcoming Holiday Shipping Deadlines

Dates to remember if you want your stuff to arrive BEFORE Christmas day.
US Postal Service
Dec 15 – Deadline for Standard Mail shipments…
Dec 20 – Deadline for First Class Mail and Priority Mail shipments.
Dec 23 – Deadline for Priority Express Mail shipments.
Fed-EX
Dec 15 – Deadline for FedEx Ground shipments.
Dec 18 – Deadline for FedEx Home Delivery shipments.
UPS
Dec 18 – Deadline for UPS 3 Day Select shipments (delivery on Dec 22).
Dec 20 – Deadline for UPS 2nd Day Air shipments (delivery on Dec 22).
NOTE: Christmas falls on a Monday this year, and many carriers do not deliver on weekends. Therefore, the final day to order items and get them in time for Christmas is earlier this year compared to typical years.
*Check out the complete listing of holiday shopping deadlines on the News Blog. https://goo.gl/SLXPyT
