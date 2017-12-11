Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Upcoming Holiday Shipping Deadlines

Upcoming Holiday Shipping Deadlines

Verne HillDec 11, 2017Comments Off on Upcoming Holiday Shipping Deadlines

Like

Dates to remember if you want your stuff to arrive BEFORE Christmas day.

US Postal Service

Dec 15 – Deadline for Standard Mail shipments…

Dec 20 – Deadline for First Class Mail and Priority Mail shipments.

Dec 23 – Deadline for Priority Express Mail shipments.

 

Fed-EX

Dec 15 – Deadline for FedEx Ground shipments.

Dec 18 – Deadline for FedEx Home Delivery shipments.

 

UPS

Dec 18 – Deadline for UPS 3 Day Select shipments (delivery on Dec 22).

Dec 20 – Deadline for UPS 2nd Day Air shipments (delivery on Dec 22).

 

NOTE: Christmas falls on a Monday this year, and many carriers do not deliver on weekends. Therefore, the final day to order items and get them in time for Christmas is earlier this year compared to typical years.

*Check out the complete listing of holiday shopping deadlines on the News Blog.   https://goo.gl/SLXPyT

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous Post‘Operation Christmas Tree’ needs volunteers on DEC 16
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

STRESS LESS: CONSTRUCTIVE WAYS TO BEAT THE ‘HOLIDAY BLUES’

Verne HillDec 11, 2017

‘Operation Christmas Tree’ needs volunteers on DEC 16

Verne HillDec 11, 2017

WS Fairgrounds Farmers Market presents “Handcrafted Holiday Showcase” Dec 9

Verne HillDec 08, 2017

Community Events

Nov
1
Wed
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! https://crisiscontrol.org/ 336.201.5290 Cards are also available at select area retail locations Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry    
all-day Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County! A donation of $20 per card, will provide one night’s shelter and two meals! 336.724.4086 http://www.samaritanforsyth.org    
Nov
17
Fri
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 17 2017 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2018 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
Nov
24
Fri
all-day Fraser Fir Christmas Tree Sale!! @ Crossnore School & Children's Home (Winston-Salem)
Fraser Fir Christmas Tree Sale!! @ Crossnore School & Children's Home (Winston-Salem)
Nov 24 – Dec 24 all-day
Crossnore School & Children’s Home (WS) are selling Fraser Fir Christmas trees this holiday season! The tree lot is open 7 days a week from 9am – 7pm. 336.721.7624 The Farm Store is open Weds-Fri[...]
Dec
11
Mon
4:00 pm Winston-Salem Youth Chorus Audit... @ Augsburg Community Center (Winston-Salem)
Winston-Salem Youth Chorus Audit... @ Augsburg Community Center (Winston-Salem)
Dec 11 @ 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm
For boys & girls ages 8-18 years old To schedule an audition: http://www.wsyouthchorus.org 336.703-0001 Auditions are being held Dec 11 (4-7pm) & Dec 14 (4:00-6:30pm) The new season will begin January 4, 2018
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes