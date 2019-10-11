Search
Upcoming Dental Clinic in Charlotte

Verne HillOct 11, 2019Comments Off on Upcoming Dental Clinic in Charlotte

Dental Clinic in Charlotte 

Hosted by NC Dental Society / Missions of Mercy

Dates: October 18 + 19, 2019

Location: Bojangles Coliseum on Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC

Questions? Call 919-​234-4037. Want to volunteer? Sign up here.

*Details and contact info on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.ncdental.org/for-the-public/ncdsf-mom

 

 

 

 

 

Plan ahead: Free Dental Clinic in High Point happening March 27-28, 2020
First Baptist Church, 405 N. Main Street, High Point, NC

 

Patients are treated on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning at 6am each day. Upon arrival, patients receive a health screening, x-rays and an examination by a licensed dentist. Then, the patient and dentist will discuss the recommended treatment plan. Offered dental procedures may include cleanings, fillings, teeth pulling or partial dentures for front teeth. 

Questions? Call 919-​234-4037. Want to volunteer? Sign up here.

 

Verne Hill

