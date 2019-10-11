Upcoming Dental Clinic in Charlotte

Dental Clinic in Charlotte
Hosted by NC Dental Society / Missions of Mercy
Dates: October 18 + 19, 2019
Location: Bojangles Coliseum on Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Questions? Call 919-234-4037. Want to volunteer? Sign up here.
*Details and contact info on the News Blog at wbfj.fm
https://www.ncdental.org/for-the-public/ncdsf-mom
Plan ahead: Free Dental Clinic in High Point happening March 27-28, 2020
First Baptist Church, 405 N. Main Street, High Point, NC
Patients are treated on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning at 6am each day. Upon arrival, patients receive a health screening, x-rays and an examination by a licensed dentist. Then, the patient and dentist will discuss the recommended treatment plan. Offered dental procedures may include cleanings, fillings, teeth pulling or partial dentures for front teeth.
Questions? Call 919-234-4037. Want to volunteer? Sign up here.
