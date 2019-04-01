At the Box Office: “Unplanned” movie landing in the top 5 after its first weekend in theaters. Unplanned is the true story of Abby Johnson, once the youngest abortion clinic director in the history of Planned Parenthood, until a life-changing experience turns her into an outspoken pro-life advocate. Read more…https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2019/march/pureflixs-faith-based-unplanned-movie-takes-5th-place-in-weekend-box-office

“Unplanned” View trailer here: https://youtu.be/gBLWpKbC3ww

#1 ‘Dumbo’ charms crowds but barely ‘soars’ at box office

Disney’s “Dumbo” didn’t exactly take flight at the North American box office the way its other live-action remakes of animated classics have. The Tim Burton-directed film has earned an estimated $45 million domestically against a $170 million production budget.

