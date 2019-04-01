Search
“Unplanned” movie landing in the top 5

Verne HillApr 01, 2019

At the Box Office:  “Unplanned” movie landing in the top 5 after its first weekend in theaters.  Unplanned is the true story of Abby Johnson, once the youngest abortion clinic director in the history of Planned Parenthood, until a life-changing experience turns her into an outspoken pro-life advocate.   Read more…https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2019/march/pureflixs-faith-based-unplanned-movie-takes-5th-place-in-weekend-box-office

 

“Unplanned” View trailer here: https://youtu.be/gBLWpKbC3ww

 

#1 ‘Dumbo’ charms crowds but barely ‘soars’ at box office

Disney’s “Dumbo” didn’t exactly take flight at the North American box office the way its other live-action remakes of animated classics have.   The Tim Burton-directed film has earned an estimated $45 million domestically against a $170 million production budget.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/04/01/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-peeps-dumbo-5-things-to-know/3310381002/

 

 

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
