UnitedHealthcare, High Point Police team up for Bike Safety

More than 120 second and third-grade students from Fairview Elementary School receiving new bicycle helmets donated by UnitedHealthcare.

The kids getting bike safety lessons from the High Point Police Department, and learn about proper exercises and healthy eating from UnitedHealthcare pro cyclists.

UnitedHealthcare mascot Dr. Health E. Hound joining the pro cyclists Adrian Hegyvary and Rushlee Buchanan, local police and community leaders to help fit the children with their new helmets and help the kids personalize them with decorative stickers and decals.

Note: UnitedHealthcare is the title sponsor of the 45th annual Carolina Cup pro cycling bike race on Sunday, Sept. 9, at Country Park in Greensboro.