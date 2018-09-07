Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog UnitedHealthcare, High Point Police team up for Bike Safety

UnitedHealthcare, High Point Police team up for Bike Safety

Verne HillSep 07, 2018Comments Off on UnitedHealthcare, High Point Police team up for Bike Safety

Like

More than 120 second and third-grade students from Fairview Elementary School receiving new bicycle helmets donated by UnitedHealthcare.

The kids getting bike safety lessons from the High Point Police Department, and learn about proper exercises and healthy eating from UnitedHealthcare pro cyclists.

UnitedHealthcare mascot Dr. Health E. Hound joining the pro cyclists Adrian Hegyvary and Rushlee Buchanan, local police and community leaders to help fit the children with their new helmets and help the kids personalize them with decorative stickers and decals.

Note: UnitedHealthcare is the title sponsor of the 45th annual Carolina Cup pro cycling bike race on Sunday, Sept. 9, at Country Park in Greensboro.

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous Post'Walk to End Alzheimer’s' event needs volunteers
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Pray for Anne Graham Lotz

Verne HillSep 07, 2018

WFU: Clear-bag policy begins Saturday at BB&T Field

Verne HillSep 07, 2018

Forsyth Jail and Prison Ministries

Verne HillSep 07, 2018

Community Events

Sep
6
Thu
all-day Christian Writers Conference @ Mt. Zion Baptist Church (Liberty)
Christian Writers Conference @ Mt. Zion Baptist Church (Liberty)
Sep 6 – Sep 8 all-day
The Christian Writers Conference will consist of authors, agents, publishers, editors and workshops. Best-selling author Steven James will be at the event as well as Cyle Young, who was just named the #1 literary agent[...]
Sep
8
Sat
9:00 am Community Shred Day @ Fries Memorial Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Community Shred Day @ Fries Memorial Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 8 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
$5.00 per box or bag Proceeds: Family Programs & Ministry 336.722.2847
9:00 am ReCon: Tabletop Game Day @ Project: Re3 Church (Kernersville)
ReCon: Tabletop Game Day @ Project: Re3 Church (Kernersville)
Sep 8 @ 9:00 am – 9:00 pm
Tabletop Game Day consist of board games, card games, etc. Games will be provided, however you are encouraged to bring your own! Food  and drinks will be available for purchase. It’s Free  /  (336) 904-3550 Proceeds: Mission[...]
9:00 am REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Sep 8 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning! 336.595.8101
10:00 am Gwen Smith @ Lebanon Baptist Church (Greensboro)
Gwen Smith @ Lebanon Baptist Church (Greensboro)
Sep 8 @ 10:00 am – 3:00 pm
This is a ladies event featuring Gwen Smith; co-founder of Girlfriends In God. The theme is “Restore.” Tickets: $15.00 (lunch included) https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ladies-fellowship-at-lbc-tickets-48058486226?aff=ebdssbdestsearch 336.210.4972
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes