United Methodist Church is splitting in two?

United Methodist Church is splitting in two?

Verne Hill Jan 06, 2020

A final church-wide vote on the plan will be held at the United Methodist Church’s 2020 General Conference, to be held in May in Minneapolis, Minn.

The United Methodist Church is expected to split after years of debate over L-G-B-T clergy and same-sex marriage, according to the church’s official news agency.

The church has long faced infighting over the issue of same-sex marriage and the ordination of LGBT clergymen. A conference of the church in February 2019 voted to penalize clergymen who perform same-sex marriage.

The vote exposed divisions between liberal members who favored a more relaxed LGBT policy and more traditional members.

A final church-wide vote on the plan will be held at the church’s 2020 General Conference, to be held in May in Minneapolis, Minn.

https://www.nationalreview.com/news/united-methodist-church-to-split-over-gay-marriage/

Verne Hill

How Much Snow Does it Take to Shut Down Schools Across America?
