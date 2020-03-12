UNC System colleges and universities extend spring break, going to online classes

Update: All 16 UNC System colleges and universities “will transition from in-person instruction to a system of alternative course delivery, where possible and practical…”

All UNC System schools will teach many courses online, ban large gatherings and prohibit most university-related travel in hopes of minimizing the effect of the new coronavirus that has spread quickly around the world. *At least four schools out on spring break this week — UNC-Chapel Hill, N.C. State, Appalachian State and N.C. Central — will extend their breaks by one more week. Classes at all four campuses will resume March 23.

*Wake Forest, Duke, Elon and Greensboro College are making similar changes as well.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/state/uncg-n-c-a-t-and-other-unc-system-schools/article

Forsyth Tech: Currently, classes and activities at Forsyth Tech are on normal schedules. Our Study Away trip to Japan has been canceled. https://www.forsythtech.edu/healthalert/