UNC-G rebranding its logo

UNC-G is still the Spartans, and the school colors remain blue and gold. But, the school’s logo will now feature a close-up of a Spartan’s profile with “UNCG.”

NOTE: UNC-G just celebrated its 125th birthday last year.

Enrollment is expected to top 20,000 students when classes start next Tuesday.

‎*Do you know the UNCG mascot’s nickname? “Spiro” the Spartan

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/uncg-launches-new-branding-effort/article_d8914982-736b-5b23-8c50-c875cfaf7ecb.html