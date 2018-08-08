UNC-G rebranding its logo

UNC-G is still the Spartans, and the school colors remain blue and gold. But, the school’s logo will now feature a close-up of a Spartan’s profile with “UNCG.”
NOTE: UNC-G just celebrated its 125th birthday last year.
Enrollment is expected to top 20,000 students when classes start next Tuesday.
*Do you know the UNCG mascot’s nickname? “Spiro” the Spartan
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/uncg-launches-new-branding-effort/article_d8914982-736b-5b23-8c50-c875cfaf7ecb.html
